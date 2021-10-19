KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side has garnered a total of six wins in the East Tennessee Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists’ 2020 Golden Press Card Awards, which recognizes exceptional journalism in the Knoxville, Chattanooga and Crossville areas of East Tennessee.

WATE earned first place in the Best Television Newscast category for its 11 p.m. broadcast on March 6, 2020, which covered the discovery of Evelyn Boswell’s remains and President Donald Trump touring tornado damage in Middle Tennessee.

Reporter Elizabeth Kuebel and head photographer Brian Engelstad were awarded first place in the General Reporting category for ‘Walking Miracles,’ a Cookeville family’s story of survival days after a tornado tore through their home.

Second place was awarded to WATE consumer reporter Don Dare and photojournalist Dave Wignall in the General Reporting Category for the story of a Knox County family whose home was declared uninhabitable a year after devastating floods in February 2019.

Dare and Wignall also topped the Pandemic Reporting category for continuing coverage of efforts to fight food insecurity across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

WATE anchor Summer Dashe along with photojournalists Shawn Davis and Eric Altenhof were awarded first place in the Government & Politics Reporting (Television) for coverage during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The WATE 2020 Project Grad Telethon, which raised over $75,000 to purchase laptops for Project GRAD Scholars before they attend college, was awarded first place in the Documentary/ Public Affairs Programming.

The winners were selected from nearly 100 entries from news organizations and journalists from TV newsrooms, radio stations, newspapers, digital-only news sites and freelancers. The entries were judged by the Oklahoma SPJ Pro Chapter. The East Tennessee chapter was involved in selecting the honorees.