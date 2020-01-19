WATE wishes Dolly Parton a Happy Birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- We here at WATE want to wish a happy birthday to East Tennessee’s very own Dolly Parton. The queen of country music turns 74 today.

Even though you cant party with her, there are places in East Tennessee where you can celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday, as well as her accomplishments.

Cruz Farm is holding a birthday party for Dolly today. You can head to either of their locations, dressed up like her and get a free ice cream cone with sweet cream and rainbow sprinkles.

Central Cinema is also celebrating Dolly’s Birthday with screenings of “9 to 5” today. Shows start at 1:45 and 7 this afternoon with tickets starting at $5.00.

Finally Ruby Sunshine will be holding a celebration with a special Dolly Parton Brunch. That runs from 7 Sunday morning until three p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear denim and diamonds.