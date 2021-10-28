SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of a road has been closed Thursday morning due to a water main break at Catlettsburg Elementary. A Sevierville spokesperson said water service has been restored after a temporary shut down on the road leading to the school.

The school is located on Catlettsburg Road, which is off Highway 338. Police say part of the highway leading to the entrance of the school is shut down and were asking drivers to use an alternate route.

Although police say the water main break occurred at the school, school officials say classes were being held as usual and the school still had water.

“We’re here, we’re having school as normal and we have water,” office administration personnel told WATE 6 On Your Side.

There were multiple ways to get into the school, so school traffic was not affected by the road closure.

Water department crews were on the scene and working to fix the issue. Some road work remains ongoing.

