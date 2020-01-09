Water main leak, repairs cause discolored, muddy water for some Hallsdale-Powell Utility customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Hallsdale-Powell Utility District customers reported having discolored water Tuesday.

One customer, Rebecca McMillan, said the water coming out of her faucets Tuesday night wasn’t only discolored — it was muddy.

“The old man came home from work tired and his knees were killing him. We have a Jacuzzi tub, so he wanted to go back there and relax and make his bones feel better. He ran the water for a little while, went back in and we had a tub of mud. I mean, the sediment in it was super deep,” McMillan said.

She said she also ran the kitchen sink faucet and the water had a noticeable red tint.

McMillan called the HPUD customer service line to report the issue.

She said she didn’t even have to say where she lived or what was going on with her utilities. The representative told her a water main break was causing water issues with customers.

Cody Humphrey, the chief operating officer for HPUD, said a water line near the Melton Hill Water Treatment Plant broke around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He said it was the worst-case scenario because of where the break was located.

“To repair that leak, we had to shut that line down. This is one of our leads to the main distribution system so a pretty big, important line,” Humphrey said.

He said the line was one of two main trunk lines, so when they deal with the specific line that broke, they don’t know which areas of the district that would be affected.

McMillan was concerned because she didn’t hear anything about a water main break or any work that would’ve caused the water to turn muddy.

“Why didn’t they inform people? That’s kind of scary. There’s businesses up Clinton Highway here. The water goes in automatically to the coffeemakers and they make coffee. They’re washing dishes. They’re prepping food for customers. They (need) to let businesses know don’t use the water, or run it, or you’re gonna have dirt in it,” McMillan said.

Humphrey said they didn’t know which customers would be affected until the calls started coming in.

He said that most reports came near the downtown Powell area.

“If you think about a tree, and this is the main trunk and all the limbs are the rest of the distribution system, it’s hard to say where that water is going to go,” Humphrey explained.

He said that they also have to assess the situation and figure out what needs to be done before notifying customers.

Humphrey also said they continued to check the safety of the water by checking chlorine levels through the entire repair process.

He said the water never reached the point where they needed to issue a boil water notice.

“The things that will harm us in the water, the things we can’t see; the viruses and bacteria; that’s what the disinfectant, the chlorine, takes out the water for us. So, as long as we have high chlorine levels, we know that those things can’t survive in that water,” Humphrey said.

He said the chlorine levels tested at the appropriate level.

Crews worked all day Tuesday, and through the night, to repair the leak.

Humphrey said that at one point, they had to shut the water off to fix the leak, and that causes a decrease in water pressure and dirt to go through the line.

He said that after the repairs were finished, they flushed out the system to help get rid of the muddy water.

Humphrey said that if anyone has discolored water, they should call customer service at 865-922-7547.

He said that the water main break won’t cause water rates to increase.