KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A water main leak is causing problems for restaurants in the West Town Mall food court.

The mall said all food tenants are closed as KUB “will be shutting down all water to the mall.” It is unknown if stores or bathrooms are affected.

In a Facebook post the mall suggests calling ahead to see if the store you’re wanting to go to is open. The number for the mall is 865-693-4731.