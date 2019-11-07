Water rescue successful in Niagara Falls

Breaking News
by: Evan Anstey

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say they’re attempting to rescue a person in the water.

The rescue attempt is happening between Goat Island and Prospect Point above the falls.

A person was reportedly clinging to a log.

