Water rescue successful in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say they’re attempting to rescue a person in the water.
The rescue attempt is happening between Goat Island and Prospect Point above the falls.
A person was reportedly clinging to a log.
News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
