'Stranger Things' ice cream coming to Baskin-Robbins

As you binge seasons one and two of "Stranger Things" waiting for new episodes this summer, Baskin Robbins has you covered. 

The ice cream chain is launching a lineup of sweet desserts inspired by the popular Netflix series. 

Among them is the Byers' house of lights polar pizza ice cream treat with M&M's that resemble Christmas lights. 

There's also a Demogorgon sundae that looks like one of the monsters when viewed from the top. 

 Eleven's heaven ice cream is flavored like a waffle cone with chocolate icing while upside down pralines ice cream is chocolate with praline pecans. 

The tie-in also extends to regular ice cream, with two flavors of the month.

The third season of "Stranger Things" is set to debut on the Fourth of July.
 

