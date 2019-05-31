'Stranger Things' ice cream coming to Baskin-Robbins Video

As you binge seasons one and two of "Stranger Things" waiting for new episodes this summer, Baskin Robbins has you covered.

The ice cream chain is launching a lineup of sweet desserts inspired by the popular Netflix series.

Stranger Things Are Happening at Baskin-Robbins... pic.twitter.com/uJjljyRY9b — Baskin-Robbins (@BaskinRobbins) May 28, 2019

Among them is the Byers' house of lights polar pizza ice cream treat with M&M's that resemble Christmas lights.

There's also a Demogorgon sundae that looks like one of the monsters when viewed from the top.

Eleven's heaven ice cream is flavored like a waffle cone with chocolate icing while upside down pralines ice cream is chocolate with praline pecans.

The tie-in also extends to regular ice cream, with two flavors of the month.

The third season of "Stranger Things" is set to debut on the Fourth of July.

