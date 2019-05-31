'Stranger Things' ice cream coming to Baskin-Robbins
As you binge seasons one and two of "Stranger Things" waiting for new episodes this summer, Baskin Robbins has you covered.
The ice cream chain is launching a lineup of sweet desserts inspired by the popular Netflix series.
Among them is the Byers' house of lights polar pizza ice cream treat with M&M's that resemble Christmas lights.
There's also a Demogorgon sundae that looks like one of the monsters when viewed from the top.
Eleven's heaven ice cream is flavored like a waffle cone with chocolate icing while upside down pralines ice cream is chocolate with praline pecans.
The tie-in also extends to regular ice cream, with two flavors of the month.
The third season of "Stranger Things" is set to debut on the Fourth of July.
