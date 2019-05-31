11 foot gator breaks into Clearwater home
CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater.
The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.
Clearwater Police Department and a local trapper responded to the scene and were able to capture the gator.
No one was injured and the gator was removed safely.
