11 foot gator breaks into Clearwater home

Posted: May 31, 2019 08:35 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 08:39 AM EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) - An unwanted overnight visitor was removed from a home on Eagles Landing in Clearwater. 

The 11-foot-long gator broke into the home through some low windows in the kitchen.

Clearwater Police Department and a local trapper responded to the scene and were able to capture the gator. 

No one was injured and the gator was removed safely. 

