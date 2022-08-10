KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — August 10 is National Smore’s Day for 2022. Here are 6 ways to make the campfire classic to celebrate.

Traditional S’mores

Traditionally, s’mores are made around the campfire with a toasted marshmallow and milk chocolate sandwiched between 2 graham crackers. S’more purists may argue that the marshmallow needs to be turned continuously while roasting until the marshmallow reaches peak deliciousness and is perfectly golden brown. Other’s prefer to hold the marshmallow directly into the fire, setting the sweets ablaze, leaving a charred outside and firmer, gooey inside.

A Chocolate Change-Up

While milk chocolate seems to be the fan favorite when it comes to S’mores, but to some, milk chocolate leaves the s’more simply too sweet. For those that want a richer s’more, extra dark chocolate may be an excellent substitute.

For others, the chocolate may make s’more less than appetizing. When chocolate is a no-go, try substituting in peanut butter, butterscotch chips, or fruit slices.

Microwave S’mores

S’mores shouldn’t stop just because there’s rain. When campfires aren’t an option, a microwave can be the next best option. Assemble the s’more on a plate, and cook it for 15-30 seconds. Cooking time varies depending on the microwave and s’more consumer’s preference. S’mores can also be made in a regular or toaster oven with similar results.

No Graham Crackers? No Problem

Some S’more lovers swear that Graham crackers make okay s’mores, but the best s’more need a salty element. Try using saltine crackers, pretzles, or plain potato chips in the place of graham crackers for a more savory twist.

Spicy S’mores

Nothing goes with sweet quite like spicy. More culinarily inclined s’more fans may find adding a slice of jalapeno, or even a dash of cinnamon, takes the s’more to the next level.

Vegan Friendly S’mores

No one should be left out of s’mores, but one ingredient in marshmallows often makes them non-vegan. If gelatin free marshmallows aren’t available, grilled fruit could be a great alternative. Sweet, softer fruits, like banana or peaches, are what is most frequently suggested, but almost any fruit could be a great option!

Whichever way you prefer your s’mores, the only wrong way to s’more is to never s’more at all.