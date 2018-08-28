Aldi selling half-price Instant Pot clone

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (photo: Aldi)

(WCMH) – Starting Wednesday, Aldi will be selling a limited number of electric pressure cookers.

“Get in on the craze for half the price,” Aldi says in a Facebook post promoting the cookers.

The Ambiano 6-in-1 programmable pressure cooker resembles a six-quart Instant Pot and is sold for $39.99. Similar devices made by Instant Pot, Crock Pot and others are sold for around $100 on Amazon.

Using a pressure cooker allows home cooks to make normally time-consuming dishes in a short amount of time.

According to Aldi, the pressure cookers are on sale Wednesday, "while supplies last."