Aldi selling half-price Instant Pot clone
(WCMH) – Starting Wednesday, Aldi will be selling a limited number of electric pressure cookers.
“Get in on the craze for half the price,” Aldi says in a Facebook post promoting the cookers.
The Ambiano 6-in-1 programmable pressure cooker resembles a six-quart Instant Pot and is sold for $39.99. Similar devices made by Instant Pot, Crock Pot and others are sold for around $100 on Amazon.
Using a pressure cooker allows home cooks to make normally time-consuming dishes in a short amount of time.
According to Aldi, the pressure cookers are on sale Wednesday, "while supplies last."
