Watercooler

Aldi selling half-price Instant Pot clone

By:

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 03:31 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 28, 2018 03:31 PM EDT

(WCMH) – Starting Wednesday, Aldi will be selling a limited number of electric pressure cookers.

“Get in on the craze for half the price,” Aldi says in a Facebook post promoting the cookers.

The Ambiano 6-in-1 programmable pressure cooker resembles a six-quart Instant Pot and is sold for $39.99. Similar devices made by Instant Pot, Crock Pot and others are sold for around $100 on Amazon.

Using a pressure cooker allows home cooks to make normally time-consuming dishes in a short amount of time.

According to Aldi, the pressure cookers are on sale Wednesday, "while supplies last."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National News

Trending Stories

Video Center