KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Casey’s is searching to hire someone that will roll up their sleeves and complete the laborious task of eating pizza and drinking beer.

The gas station chain, which is also the fifth-largest U.S. pizza chain, is seeking to hire its first-ever Chief Pizza and Beer Officer. According to a release from the company, the hire will be tasked with sampling, researching, and pairing Casey’s pizzas with the best beer combination.

Additionally, they will be responsible for making social media content to inform customers about their findings and attending public events.

Position benefits include free pizza, free beer, coverage of travel costs, a negotiable compensation package, and other Casey’s merchandise.

Questions included in the application include, “Tell us about a time you solved a problem with pizza & beer,” and “What is your ideal pizza & beer combination and why?”

Applications will be accepted at caseys.com/bestjobever through January 24. Applicants must be at least 25 years old.

“As The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters, Casey’s offers the unique ability to provide guests with craveable, handmade pizza and a variety of beer options to pair with it,” said Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer Tom Brennan. “With over 200 beer options and plenty of fan-favorite Casey’s pizzas to choose from, the Chief Pizza & Beer Officer will have their hands – and beer cooler – full. Great pizza deserves great beer, and the Chief Pizza & Beer Officer will play a key part in making sure Casey’s guests know about both.”