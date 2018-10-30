CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Escaped horse trots down Western Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A horse seen trotting down Western Avenue in Knoxville was caught on camera early Tuesday Morning.
Geoff Hampton captured footage of a small horse or pony on Western Avenue near Dunkin Donuts around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk confirmed animal control was called to the scene and the horse is now resting safely at home.
Police said the horse escaped from a corral on McKamey Road. It had previously been taken to the University of Tennessee to be gelded and was being held at the corral until the owner could retrieve it Tuesday.
Local News
-
- TBI opens Knoxville facility for judgmental shooting training
- Ober Gatlinburg preparing its snowy slopes
- Voters deciding whether to allow wine sales in some Sevier Co. grocery stores
- Vigil planned in Knoxville protesting execution of death row inmate Edmund Zagorski
- The debate surrounding birthright citizenship
- Fountainhead College of Technology to close on Wednesday
- Events to be held in Knoxville for Affordable Care Act open enrollment
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Chinese intelligence officers charged in US aviation hacking
- Indian couple who died in Yosemite took risks for photos
- Hawaii Supreme Court upholds permit for giant telescope
- Biden laments Trump-era tone, offers possible 2020 preview
- The Latest: In Iowa, Biden says leaders need to set the tone
- The Latest: Hawaii telescope foe: Get ready to resist
- O'Rourke: Trump stoking nation's worst pre-election impulses