CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Escaped horse trots down Western Avenue (Geoff Hampton)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A horse seen trotting down Western Avenue in Knoxville was caught on camera early Tuesday Morning.

Geoff Hampton captured footage of a small horse or pony on Western Avenue near Dunkin Donuts around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Darrell DeBusk confirmed animal control was called to the scene and the horse is now resting safely at home.

Police said the horse escaped from a corral on McKamey Road. It had previously been taken to the University of Tennessee to be gelded and was being held at the corral until the owner could retrieve it Tuesday.