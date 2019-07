Stop, thief!

Police in Anchorage, Alaska captured video of a squirrel stealing a donut from a police officer.

“Seriously, he stole a perfectly good donut. FROM A COP,” the department posted on Facebook. “That’s a straight-up felony. Also… it’s rude.”

There’s no word if officers were able to apprehend the suspect and recover their donut.

The video has been viewed more than 272,000 times.