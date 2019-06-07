Company offering $1K to person who uses flip phone for a week

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Nokia 6102 cell phone for Cingular Wireless, graphic element on black

(WFLA) - Do you think you could last a week without your smartphone? If so, a company is interested in paying you $1,000.

FrontierBundles.com announced its Flip Phone Challenge this week. They're looking for one person who will give up their smartphone for seven full days and use a flip phone instead. The company says it wants to see what happens when people step away from smartphones.

"How did you sleep? Were you more or less productive? How long did things take? Did it feel like you went back in time?"​​​​​​ the company said.

The "job" description says the ideal applicant is a smartphone addict, social media expert and tech geek. The website says the more you use a Wi-Fi-enabled mobile device, the better. They're even offering "bonus points" to applicants who have an active social presence or are willing to vlog about their week.

Whoever is chosen will have to document their smartphone-free week. Frontier wants to know how long it takes to do basic tasks like texting, checking email or getting around without help from Google Maps.

In exchange, FrontierBundles.com will pay that person $1,000. The chosen person will also get a physical map to use in place of a GPS, a pocket phonebook, a notepad and pen and some 90s CDs to "soothe your Spotify withdrawals."

You can apply on FrontierBundles.com. The company says no degree is necessary but applicants do have to be 18 or over and a United States citizen.