Country Singer Maren Morris announcing baby boy is on the way

NASVHILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Maren Morris announcing on Twitter Tuesday night that she is expecting to welcome a baby boy to the world in 2020.
The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the “GIRL” headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one. 👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/2pAidqZzzt— MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) October 22, 2019
