Decorating for the holidays earlier could make you happier, study claims
Too early to deck the halls?
One study says absolutely not!
It even goes on to say putting up your holiday decorations early may make you happier.
That's right, Christmas lovers -- break out the tinsel and string the popcorn.
According to the Journal of Environmental Psychology, a study confirms that decorations are a "pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement."
"In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood, psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told Unilad. "So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!"
Another perk of putting up your decorations? It could help you make friends!
The study also found that decorations may convey to your neighbors you are "accessible," and that people perceive those with holiday decor to be more friendly.
Study participants said decorations are used as "cues as a way of communicating their accessibility to neighbors."
Participants in the study were shown houses covered in holiday decor compared to those that weren't to assess their "sociability."
So when your neighbor starts to break out the inflatable Santa and giant candy canes, just smile and wave!
