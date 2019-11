Dolly Parton revealed her husband is proud of her but he’s not the biggest fan of her music.

Appearing on the Uk’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ Parton said in part, “He’s proud of me and he loves that I love what I do. It’s a touchy subject. I’m like his little girl I think, and he just worries about that.”

Dolly went on to say her husband of over 50 years, Carl Dean, is more of a hard rock and bluegrass fan.

The pair have been married since 1966.