SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A is giving away free food Tuesday in honor of Cow Appreciation Day.

Any customer dressed as a cow or in cow themed attire will receive one free entree. Children who dress up will receive a free kids meal.

Cow Appreciation Day 2019 will be Tuesday, July 9 from open to 7 p.m.

This is the chicken chain’s 15th year celebrating.