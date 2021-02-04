For the love of Knoxville! Send a love letter to city businesses, people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance wants the community to share just how much they love the people, places and things of the city.

Letter writers are able to write to anyone around the city, and Downtown Knoxville will distribute said letters to their receivers from Feb. 1-14.

They have created a special love-themed coloring page for senders and have a large pink mailbox located in Market Square. There are hearts and candy hearts painted in different shades of pink on the mailbox.

If letters are unable to make it to Market Square, city admirers can send their notes in digitally. If senders think they have the best letters, they can be submitted for a giveaway.