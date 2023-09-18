(KTLA) — While Drake and SZA fans are happy the two have collaborated on a new song, actress Halle Berry is upset.

The song is called “Slime You Out,” and to promote the single, Drake posted a photo of the Oscar-winning actress getting slimed during the 2012 Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards.

According to Berry, the Canadian rapper’s team didn’t get her permission to use the photo.

Two days ago, Berry posted a message on Instagram that said, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy… even if you’re a woman.”

Actress Halle Berry performs onstage at Nickelodeon’s 25th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at Galen Center on March 31, 2012, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In the comments, when a fan asked her thoughts about Drake using the photo of her, she responded by saying: “(He) didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him.”

“Hence my post today,” she continued. “When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on.”

The account Comments By Celebs highlighted the exchange.

Another fan asked why the actress was angry seeing as the photo was owned by Getty Images and assumed Drake and his team probably paid the fee and got the photo service’s permission.

The “Monster’s Ball” star shut down that argument completely, seemingly indicating that Drizzy’s decision gave her trust issues.

“Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why,” she responded. “Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do? That was the f— you to me. Not cool. You get it?”

Drake poses at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

So far, neither Drake nor his team has made a public comment about Berry’s claims.

“Slime You Out” is set to be featured on Drake’s upcoming album “For All the Dogs,” which will drop on Oct. 6.