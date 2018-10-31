Horse spotted trotting down Western Ave. is actually a pony named ‘Tank’

The pony’s name is Tank and he knows how to work his gate latches – prompting an early Tuesday morning outing onto Western Avenue that was caught on camera – but now, he is safe at home.

Tank caused some alarm and surprise Tuesday when he escaped the corral and went for an early morning run.

Tank’s owner, Heather McCarty, shared a picture of the playful pony and said he is now under lockdown since he knows how to work the gate latches, so she had to use a chain on the gate now to prevent any future unplanned outings.

McCarty also shared that she had recently adopted Tank and he was angry when he got out due to being gelded. He is expected to recover soon from his surgery.