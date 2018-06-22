Hot Dog Water 'promises' slurry of health benefits for only $38 per bottle

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VANCOUVER, Canada (WCMH) – A vendor at a Canadian festival used absurdity to make a point about marketing by selling hot dog water for $37.99 a bottle.

Hot Dog Water was for sale at a stand at the Vancouver Car Free Day festival Sunday. Billed as a gluten-free, Keto diet-compatible source of electrolytes, the product’s marketing promised to help the drinker lose weight and increase brain function.

“We’ve created a recipe, having a lot of people put a lot of effort into research and a lot of people with backgrounds in science really creating the best version of Hot Dog Water that we could,” Douglas Bevans, Hot Dog Water CEO told Global News.

This booth that sells unfiltered hot dog water is hands down the strangest thing at Car-Free day, and I have no idea - literally none - as to whether it is real or an elaborate stunt pic.twitter.com/NK2KcTfnHm — Moebius Stripper (@moebius_strip) June 17, 2018

Each bottle featured a real hot dog suspended inside.

Bevans eventually revealed the whole thing was an elaborate stunt to inspire people to think more critically about health claims in product marketing.

In the fine print on the Hot Dog Water literature was the following line:

Hot Dog Water in its absurdity hopes to encourage critical thinking related to product marketing and the significant role it can play in our purchasing choices.

“From the responses, I think people will actually go away and reconsider some of these other $80 bottles of water that will come out that are ‘raw’ or ‘smart waters,’ or anything that doesn’t have any substantial scientific backing but just a lot of pretty impressive marketing,” Bevans told Global News.