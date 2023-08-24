VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An Indiana man accused of driving a Power Wheels Jeep while impaired was arrested Wednesday night.
The driver, identified as 51-year-old John McKee of Vincennes, was stopped by a trooper who was patrolling a street in Knox County, according to Indiana State Police.
The trooper made the stop after seeing someone driving a Power Wheels Jeep with no lights or reflectors, remarking that he “was difficult to see,” the ISP wrote in a news release.
The ISP trooper also noted that said Mckee showed “signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.”
It was later confirmed at a local hospital that McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana, authorities said.
He was arrested and taken to the Knox County jail on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) with a prior conviction. According to the ISP, he was previously convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired.
Mattel’s Power Wheels Jeeps are battery-powered, ride-on vehicles made for children. An owner’s manual for one model lists a weight capacity of 130 pounds and warns never to use the toy at night or in any roadway where cars may be operating.