Is a hot dog a sandwich? Oscar Mayer says yes, wants to hear your argument

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Oh, it's on.

Oscar Mayer wants to kick off November with some beef and they want to hear your thoughts.

The meat production company took to Twitter Thursday to voice their opinion that hot dogs are indeed sandwiches. Period.

No research, no evidence to support this, just a tweeted statement.

Now they're asking the good people of Twitter to call a hotline to make them change their mind in this seemingly never-ending debate.

"We know what's true... But we're gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich," the tweet reads.

We know what's true... But we're gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich. #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/mhUoHBmnre — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

Here's what happens if you call the hotline at 1-833-SNDWICH (9424).

First you're greeted with the Oscar Mayer theme song! How fitting!

You then listen to a small disclaimer saying if you leave your message with Oscar Mayer, this means you consent to the fact that they may use your opinion online and/or on Twitter but that it will be anonymous.

Then you hear a beep and you leave your message, or in this case, argument on why a hot dog is not a sandwich.

Oscar Mayer hasn't left any further details on this debate.

So what do you think? Hot dog? Sandwich? Neither?

We'd like to remind you that the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says hot dogs are not sandwiches.