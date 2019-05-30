It might surprise you what word Tennesseans need the most help spelling

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The top "how to spell ..." queries by state on Google in 2019. (Submitted)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The top "how to spell" Google search in Tennessee is for the word "intelligent."

Knoxville ranks No. 1 for "how to spell" queries this year among Tennessee metro areas, followed closely by Jackson, according to Google Trends. In a five-year look, Jackson and Knoxville switch spots.

Here's a 50-state map showing the top spelling search for each state in 2019.

"Beautiful" is the most common words on the "how to spell" state list, including half of the eight Tennessee border states.

Some top state searches are interesting: "indict" for Louisiana, "pneumonia" for Pennsylvania, "comma" for Montana, and "phenomenal" for Oregon.

The top states for "how to spell" queries on Google are Wyoming, Iowa and Montana, South Carolina and South Dakota. Tennessee comes in at 40th in "how to spell" search volume.

See how the smart do kids do it. The National Spelling Bee finals are Thursday. The competition ends with an 8:30-10:30 p.m. show on ESPN.