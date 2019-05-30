It might surprise you what word Tennesseans need the most help spelling
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The top "how to spell" Google search in Tennessee is for the word "intelligent."
Knoxville ranks No. 1 for "how to spell" queries this year among Tennessee metro areas, followed closely by Jackson, according to Google Trends. In a five-year look, Jackson and Knoxville switch spots.
Here's a 50-state map showing the top spelling search for each state in 2019.
"Beautiful" is the most common words on the "how to spell" state list, including half of the eight Tennessee border states.
Some top state searches are interesting: "indict" for Louisiana, "pneumonia" for Pennsylvania, "comma" for Montana, and "phenomenal" for Oregon.
The top states for "how to spell" queries on Google are Wyoming, Iowa and Montana, South Carolina and South Dakota. Tennessee comes in at 40th in "how to spell" search volume.
See how the smart do kids do it. The National Spelling Bee finals are Thursday. The competition ends with an 8:30-10:30 p.m. show on ESPN.
Local News
-
- City of Knoxville reduces speed limit on Chapman Highway
- Dickson County pauses to honor deputy killed one year ago
- Middle TN woman says Uber driver tried to run her over
- Knox County businessman pleads guilty to tax evasion, theft
- Blount County Sheriff's Office holding car seat safety clinic
- Struggling Jamestown hospital to get funding cut
- Ribbon cutting at White Oak Crossing
National News
-
- The Latest: 200 Illinois guardsmen deployed amid flooding
- Trump lashes special counsel after he says no exoneration
- Trump addresses Air Force Academy graduates
- Former Oklahoma student alleges university misreported data
- Trump says not involved with keeping McCain ship out of view
- MUST WATCH: Valedictorian's speech honoring immigrant parents goes viral
- Former US Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi dies at 81