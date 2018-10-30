Journey cassette tape causes bomb scare in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKRN) - The ongoing investigation of pipe bombs in the mail has people on edge.
On Tuesday morning a suspicious package stopped traffic and brought out the bomb squad in downtown Charlotte, N.C.
A small package was discovered around 6 a.m. outside the Duke Energy building, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Investigators told WSOC TV there was a small manila envelope with suspicious handwriting on it addressed to Duke Energy. With the recent package pipe bomb investigation in mind, employees in the mailroom at Duke called 911.
Bomb-sniffing dogs and bomb units went to the scene. The building was evacuated.
Police determined there was nothing dangerous in the package. only a “Journey” cassette tape.
