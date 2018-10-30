Journey cassette tape causes bomb scare in Charlotte

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Creative Commons image)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKRN) - The ongoing investigation of pipe bombs in the mail has people on edge.

On Tuesday morning a suspicious package stopped traffic and brought out the bomb squad in downtown Charlotte, N.C.

A small package was discovered around 6 a.m. outside the Duke Energy building, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators told WSOC TV there was a small manila envelope with suspicious handwriting on it addressed to Duke Energy. With the recent package pipe bomb investigation in mind, employees in the mailroom at Duke called 911.

Bomb-sniffing dogs and bomb units went to the scene. The building was evacuated.

Police determined there was nothing dangerous in the package. only a “Journey” cassette tape.