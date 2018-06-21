KFC adding Pickle Fried Chicken to its menu for limited time

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KFC’s latest concoction is a dream for pickle lovers everywhere.

The fast food chain announced on Wednesday that it will be carrying its limited edition Pickle Fried Chicken starting June 25 until supplies last.

According to Business Insider, you can get the special chicken either as a sandwich or tenders.

The chicken even comes with a pickle-flavored sauce and of course, pickles. A statement from KFC describes the sauce as having classic dill and vinegar flavors, and featuring onion and garlic notes, buttermilk, and a white and black pepper blend.

Will you try it?