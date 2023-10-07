LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A man operating a farm vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested and accused of driving under the influence just 17 minutes after he was released from custody for the very same thing, Pennsylvania State Police say.

The driver, identified a 49-year-old man from Lancaster, was first taken into custody on the evening of Sept. 16, after Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say he tried to flee the scene of a crash in a 1974 International Harvester 4000 series.

According to the crash report, the International Harvester and a 2011 Toyota RAV4 were at a stop sign when the farm vehicle backed into the SUV and tried to leave the area. The driver of the RAV4 followed behind, honking to try and get the tractor operator’s attention, police said in a news release.

The driver of the tractor later admitted to police that he had been drinking before getting behind the wheel, PSP said.

The suspect was arrested, processed and released, police said. But he didn’t give the officers much time to miss him.

“Approximately 17 minutes after being released from custody, the actor was found to be operating a tractor yet again on the roadway and was placed into custody for a 2nd DUI,” police wrote.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating.

No one inside the RAV4, including a 2-year-old passenger, reported any injuries after the crash. The vehicle did have “moderate” damage to the front end, according to the accident report.