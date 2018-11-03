Man sues Hershey's, claiming Twizzlers gave him heart disease

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (KRON-TV) - - A New York City man who ate black licorice every week is blaming the Hershey Company for making the sweet treats so irresistible it gave him heart disease.

According to the lawsuit, 73-year-old David Goldberg claims he is a "healthy individual who is not obese" and "has never had any heart conditions."

But because he couldn't resist the black licorice-flavored Twizzlers, he ate "at least one standard size bag per week," for "years," according to the suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Goldberg said the bags did not contain warnings of any sort.

But in October 2017 the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that glycyrrhizin — which occurs naturally in black licorice — could prompt heart problems for adults over 40.

“Defendant knew for years that its black licorice candy posed a health threat,” yet didn’t warn consumers, according to the suit.

Although Goldberg “has stopped eating black licorice... his condition has not improved,” the suit claims.

He is suing Hershey's for unspecified damages.