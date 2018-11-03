Man sues Hershey's, claiming Twizzlers gave him heart disease
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (KRON-TV) - - A New York City man who ate black licorice every week is blaming the Hershey Company for making the sweet treats so irresistible it gave him heart disease.
According to the lawsuit, 73-year-old David Goldberg claims he is a "healthy individual who is not obese" and "has never had any heart conditions."
But because he couldn't resist the black licorice-flavored Twizzlers, he ate "at least one standard size bag per week," for "years," according to the suit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.
Goldberg said the bags did not contain warnings of any sort.
But in October 2017 the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning that glycyrrhizin — which occurs naturally in black licorice — could prompt heart problems for adults over 40.
“Defendant knew for years that its black licorice candy posed a health threat,” yet didn’t warn consumers, according to the suit.
Although Goldberg “has stopped eating black licorice... his condition has not improved,” the suit claims.
He is suing Hershey's for unspecified damages.
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Tenn. School for the Deaf secures tickets for students to attend UT homecoming game
- Local faith leaders call on Medicaid expansion as local hospitals set to close
- Knoxville elementary school teacher makes a difference through music
- Deadly July shooting in Sevierville determined to be self defense
- Sevier County's new animal shelter officially opens to help community
- Jack Bush pleads guilty in 2014 West Knox County shooting death
- Attorney asks for change of venue, jail transfer in Joseph Daniels case
National News
-
- Trump's Road Show: In Montana, a shout-out for barbed wire
- Sen. Jon Tester pushes to make race about Montana, not Trump
- Texas' early votes exceed total cast in 2014 election
- Trump doesn't hide that Tester is reason for Montana stop
- Legal decisions and a racist robocall in Georgia gov. race
- Weed killer found in snack bars, breakfast cereals, report says
- The Latest: Trump denies he's focusing too much on problems