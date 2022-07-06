Stacker — Regardless of what a company is selling, a catchy slogan is essential to a powerful marketing campaign. Good slogans can be run the gamut from fun or bold to silly or provocative; but to be successful, they all need to be unforgettable. They’re also catchy enough to stick in people’s heads long after the ad has passed them by—sometimes for years.

Occasionally, a slogan can even cause a backlash. In 2014, Victoria’s Secret had to alter its slogan “The Perfect Body” to “A Body for Everybody” when customers felt the company’s advertising didn’t promote body diversity. In 2017, lotion brand Nivea pulled an ad with the phrase “White is purity” after online complaints that the slogan promoted white supremacy.

When a slogan resonates, the sentiment can last for decades. Most people associate Campbell’s Soup with “M’m! M’m! Good!” and Goldfish Crackers are still selling “The snack that smiles back.”

Stacker went back through advertising history and curated a gallery of 50 memorable slogans. Most people know which candies “Melt in your mouth, not in your hands” and what breakfast cereal claims to be “G-r-r-reat!”—click through to see if you can recognize which brands are behind some of the ad world’s most notable phrases.

You may also like: East TN tops list of fastest-growing home prices

Slogan #1

“A diamond is forever.”

Company #1: De Beers

De Beers started mining South African diamonds in the late 1800s; in the years to follow, they grew to become the world’s largest diamond distributor. Advertising copywriter Mary Frances Gerety helped create demand for the diamond engagement ring in 1947 when she came up with “A diamond is forever”—associating the stone with everlasting love. The phrase has appeared in De Beers’s engagement ring ads ever since, and has been referenced in everything from James Bond films to songs and novels. The majority of engagement rings now have a diamond in the center, although that might not be “forever” after all: De Beers’ sales have declined in recent years, partly due to ethical concerns from younger generations.

Slogan #2

“You’re in good hands.”

Company #2: Allstate

Allstate started selling car insurance in 1931, and the company has since expanded to include life, renter, and home policies. A sales manager came up with their famous slogan in 1950. He brought the line to his team after his wife soothed his worries by telling him their sick daughter was “in good hands” with their doctor. Allstate is now one of the most well-known insurance companies on the market.

Slogan #3

“____ are for kids.”

You may also like: Interstate highways with the most fatalities

Company #3: Trix Cereal

In 1954, General Mills gave the world Trix cereal as a kid-friendly counterpart to their Kix corn puffs. Joe Harris created the Trix Rabbit and the slogan “Trix are for kids” five years later. The line helped fuel a long-running storyline in commercials, in which the rabbit desperately tried to nab the cereal. Harris was not pleased when the company eventually gave the rabbit what he wanted, stating that it “destroyed the tension.”

Slogan #4

“Pleasing people the world over.”

Company #4: Holiday Inn

Kemmon Wilson founded Holiday Inn in 1952, opening the first one in Memphis, Tenn., a year later. His model of hotels inspired many of the chains that exist today, and its name has become one of the most recognizable in the world.

Slogan #5

“That was easy.”

Company #5: Staples

Staples launched their big-box office supplies store in 1986. In 2001, they revamped their image with a new slogan in an effort to compete with chains like Office Depot and to let customers know shopping with them would be easier than in the past. No only was the re-brand successful, people now buy the Staples “easy” button just for fun.

Slogan #6

“Got milk?”

Company #6: California Milk Processor Board

The California Milk Processor Board launched in 1993 to help find a better way to market milk and boost sales in California. The creators of the “Got milk?” slogan decided their new campaign would focus on the absence of milk—something most Americans were putting on their cereal or in their coffee—not an emphasis on whether or not it was healthy for customers. The campaign led to at least 70 commercials and hundreds of memorable ads featuring cartoon icons, former presidents, and athletes donning the signature milk mustache.

Slogan #7

“Quality never goes out of style.”

Company #7: Levi’s

Levi Strauss & Co. introduced the first pair of blue jeans in 1873 and used this slogan in the ’80s to compete with designer labels. Levi’s wanted customers to associate their product with classic style, quality, and durability; today the brand remains recognizable worldwide.

Slogan #8

“It gives you wings!”

You may also like: The cost of a beer the year you turned 21

Company #8: Red Bull

Red Bull started selling their Thai-inspired energy drink in Austria in 1987. The drink, which contains caffeine, taurine (an amino acid), and B vitamins, is marketed to people who need energy for activities ranging from driving to studying to playing sports. The company settled a class-action lawsuit in 2014 over claims that they misled customers because the “It gives you wings!” slogan incorrectly insinuates that Red Bull drinkers would have more energy than if they’d simply had a cup of coffee with similar levels of caffeine.

Slogan #9

“The quicker picker-upper.”

Company #9: Bounty

When Procter & Gamble created Bounty in 1965, they wanted to compete on their merits. Their slogan let people know their new paper towels were more absorbent and would clean up spills better than the competition. It’s not just a line: Bounty paper towels consistently rank as the strongest on the market.

Slogan #10

“When you care enough to send the very best.”

Company #10: Hallmark

Hallmark started selling greeting cards in 1910. The privately held company now creates ornaments, wrapping paper, toys, and even has its own TV channel. The enduring slogan came about in 1944, illustrating the company’s focus on quality and care. Hallmark cards are still popular with consumers: The greeting card giant produces 10,000 new ones each year.

You may also like: Where people in Knoxville are finding new jobs

Slogan #11

“Think small.”

Company #11: Volkswagen

Although the brand had an uncomfortable association with the Nazi party pre-World War II, German automaker Volkswagen is now one of the largest automobile makers in the the world. Their “Think small” campaign came about in 1960 as way to introduce the VW Beetle to an American audience that was used to bigger cars. The simple ad played on emotion instead of only technical details, changing the advertising industry going forward.

Slogan #12

“Save money. Live better.”

Company #12: Walmart

Walmart, the discount powerhouse started by Sam Walton in 1950, changed their slogan from “Always low prices” in 2007. The company wanted a catchphrase with a tone that focused on “how saving money on the little things adds up and helps families live better.” While Walmart has faced public relations struggles regarding low worker pay and removing disabled employees as greeters, the store remains popular with consumers.

Slogan #13

“Where do you want to go today?”

You may also like: Best big college towns in America

Company #13: Microsoft

Bill Gates and Paul Allen launched computer giant Microsoft in 1975. When the company released their Windows 95 operating system in the ‘90s, they wanted a slogan that conveyed choice and new experiences to the consumer. Microsoft is now one of the most valuable companies in the world.

Slogan #14

“Only you can prevent forest fires.”

Company #14: U.S. Forest Service

Tough-yet-admirable mascot Smokey Bear starting teaching the public about wildfire prevention in 1944. The U.S. Forest Service’s original slogan (“Smokey Says – Care Will Prevent 9 out of 10 Forest Fires”) didn’t exactly roll off the tongue, but the more memorable “Only YOU can prevent forest fires” was created a few years later. Smokey’s cartoon image, which is protected by U.S. federal law, is now an endearing part of the National Park Service and is synonymous with fire safety.

Slogan #15

“Taste the rainbow.”

Company #15: Skittles

A fruit flavored alternative to bite-sized chocolate, Skittles started selling their colorful chewable candies in the mid-1970s and created its inviting “Taste the Rainbow” slogan in the ’90s. In 2016, Skittles became the most popular non-chocolate candy on the market, beating out mainstays like Lifesavers and Twizzlers.

You may also like: Countries with the most oil and who they’re selling it to

Slogan #16

“Can you hear me now?”

Company #16: Verizon

Verizon launched in 2000 and is now one of the world’s largest cell service providers. In 2002, their new slogan advertised the reliability of their service via a bespectacled technician character. The “Can you hear me now?” guy, (actor Paul Marcarelli, whom Verizon dubbed “Test Man”) was so popular that Sprint hired him in 2016, causing some controversy in the advertising world.

Slogan #17

“Imagination at work.”

Company #17: General Electric

Founded back in 1889 with the help of Thomas Edison among others, General Electric manufactures products such as refrigerators and dishwashers. Their “Imagination at work” campaign informed consumers they’re more than just an appliance company: GE has had a hand in everything from building airplane engines to creating innovative health care technology.

Slogan #18

“I’m lovin’ it.”

You may also like: Best value colleges in every state

Company #18: McDonald’s

In 2003, McDonald’s spent $1.37 billion on the “I’m Lovin’ It” campaign, including paying Justin Timberlake about $6 million to sing the the jingle in a U.S. commercial. The line was based on a German slogan for the fast food restaurant, “Ich Liebe Es.”

Slogan #19

“Let’s go places.”

Company #19: Toyota

Car company Toyota announced a new slogan to go with their 2013 inventory. “The phrase conveys a dual meaning of physically going places and taking off on an adventure, while also expressing optimism and the promise of exciting innovation that enriches people’s lives,” said Bill Fay, Toyota Division general manager.

Slogan #20

“Every kiss begins with ___.”

Company #20: Kay Jewelers

Retail giant Kay Jewelers has been around for more than 100 years. They now have more than 1,000 stores around the country. While the company that owns Kay—Sterling Jewelers—markets their jewelry toward women, the company faced a lawsuit from hundreds of female employees in 2017. Employees claimed the workplace fostered a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination.

You may also like: Biggest recipients of federal funds in every state

Slogan #21

“15 minutes could save you 15% or more on car insurance.”

Company #21: Geico

Geico originally started in 1936 as a company for federal employees; the initials stand for Government Employees Insurance Company. Geico only had 2% of the car insurance market before they adopted their popular slogan—by 2017, they were second only to State Farm.

Slogan #22

“The happiest place on earth.”

Company #22: Disneyland

Disneyland opened in Anaheim, Calif. in 1955. Walt Disney, creator of Snow White and Mickey Mouse, wanted to create a place where parents and kids could have a good time—and be happy—together. A decade later, Disney announced he would create Disney World in Florida. Unfortunately, he died before the theme park in the Sunshine State was finished, but both Disney locations remain popular destinations with families.

Slogan #23

“American by birth, rebel by choice.”

You may also like: Jobs that might not exist in 50 years

Company #23: Harley Davidson

William S. Harley founded Harley-Davidson with brothers Arthur and Walter Davidson in 1903. Harley-Davidson is not only selling motorcycles—their brand is all about adventure and personal freedom. The motorcycle maker is so iconic that Barbie even made a special-edition doll in their honor.

Slogan #24

“America runs on ______.”

Company #24: Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts opened in 1950 in Massachusetts. Founder Bill Rosenberg wanted to offer customers something simple to start their day: hot coffee and tasty donuts. In 2019, the popular pastry shop dropped “donuts”—but not its slogan—to focus on coffee and other beverages in an effort to compete with chains like Starbucks.

Slogan #25

“What’s in your wallet?”

Company #25: Capital One

Capital One started out as a credit card company in 1994, and the catchiness of its slogan helped it become a recognizable brand. It is now one of the top 10 banks in the U.S.; celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Jennifer Garner have made appearances in their commercials.

You may also like: Recognizing the faces on the world’s most traded currencies

Slogan #26

“Let your fingers do the walking.”

Company #26: Yellow Pages

Before people could find a company online in seconds, they turned to the Yellow Pages. The thick book (which is now a website) contained listings of phone numbers and addresses of local businesses. Their tagline referenced the company’s logo, which was two fingers drawn like legs, and encouraged users find what they needed by phone instead of on foot.

Slogan #27

“Think different.”

Company #27: Apple

Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak founded Apple in 1976, and they wanted to stand out in the personal computer market. With commercials that paid tribute to “crazy ones” and “rebels” like Martin Luther King Jr., Bob Dylan, and Amelia Earhart, their products encouraged customers to “Think different”—a possible counter to IBM, which boasted “Think” as its tagline since the early 20th century.

Slogan #28

“Good to the last drop.”

You may also like: Most common jobs in America 100 years ago

Company #28: Maxwell House

Maxwell House attributed their slogan to President Theodore Roosevelt, who they claim said their coffee was “good to the last drop” in 1907. It’s probably not true that Roosevelt actually said the famous line, but the slogan stuck and is still printed on the packaging today.

Slogan #29

“Eat fresh.”

Company #29: Subway

Subway is the largest chain of submarine sandwich shops in the country. In 1974, there were 16 locations in Connecticut; today there are more than 40,000 franchises worldwide. Customers get made-to-order sandwiches, salads, and more with ingredients that stay true to their motto: fresh meats, vegetables, and breads are always on the menu.

Slogan #30

“The man your man could smell like.”

Company #30: Old Spice

Initially created for women in 1937, the men’s version of the fragrance Old Spice hit the market a year later. “The man your man could smell like” ads—which featured a handsome, shirtless man who used Old Spice body wash—aired during the Superbowl in 2010. Sales rose 11% the year after the ad. The award-winning commercial “took an old, sleepy brand and woke it up, and overnight wove its way into popular culture,” said Mark Tutssel, global chief creative officer of Leo Burnett Worldwide.

You may also like: Cost of gas the year you started driving

Slogan #31

“Just do it.”

Company #31: Nike

In 1987, Nike was struggling to compete with Reebok—but a year later, the “Just Do It” campaign catapulted the company to success. Featuring many celebrity athletes in its ads over the years, Nike ran a commercial starring the controversial NFL player Colin Kaepernick for the ad’s 30th anniversary—generating a massive buzz and receiving support from younger audiences. While the slogan is linked with athletic performance and personal choice, it has a morbid influence. Advertising executive Dan Wieden adapted the last words of a convicted murderer who said “Let’s do it” right before he was executed.

Slogan #32

“Get N or get out.”

Company #32: Nintendo 64

Nintendo has been around since the late 1800s, but the company got into the video game business when they started distributing the Magnavox Odyssey in 1975 (and their own system a decade later). The “Get N or get out” slogan referred to the company’s third video game console system, the popular Nintendo 64 (or N64).

Slogan #33

“It’s finger lickin’ good.”

You may also like: 50 company logos, then and now

Company #33: KFC

Harland “Colonel” Sanders started selling KFC, formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, out of a Shell gas station before opening the first franchise in 1952. Sanders was an integral part of early advertising campaign. By the time he died, Sanders and his phrase made KFC one of the most recognizable brands. Recent ads for the fast food giant continue to feature the Colonel, although these days he’s been portrayed by celebrities ranging from Darrell Hammond to Reba McEntire.

Slogan #34

“Where’s the beef?”

Company #34: Wendy’s

Fast food chain Wendy’s started asking “Where’s the beef?” in 1984, when elderly character actress Clara Peller starred in a commercial asking for more meat on her hamburger. The ad boosted Wendy’s revenue by 31% that year, and 1984 presidential candidate Walter Mondale even used the phrase to insult his opponent.

Slogan #35

“Open happiness.”

Company #35: Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola started touting happiness alongside their sodas in 2009. The slogan promoted issues like peace in the Middle East and supported anti-bullying efforts. In 2016, the company switched gears to a simpler message and started telling customers to “Taste the feeling.”

You may also like: 100 best community colleges in America

Slogan #36

“Because you’re worth it.”

Company #36: L’Oreal

Make-up company L’Oreal wanted to appeal to women’s independence, so they started telling women they were “worth it” in 1973. L’Oreal wasn’t just selling makeup so women could look good for someone else, they were selling the importance of a woman’s choice to buy what she wanted simply because she wanted it. Now, 80% of women identify positively with the phrase.

Slogan #37

“Share moments, share life.”

Company #37: Kodak

Camera company Kodak debuted in the late 1800s, offering products that gave customers the ability to create tangible memories of moments in their life. Their photography products created many “Kodak moments” up until the early 2000s, when the company couldn’t keep up with the digital revolution. In 2010, film lovers made a pilgrimage to the world’s last Kodachrome-processing location—Dwayne’s Photo in Parsons, Kan.—when the shop announced they would stop developing the film. Two years later, Kodak filed for bankruptcy, but the brand continues to be licensed for camera products.

Slogan #38

“Snap! Crackle! Pop!”

You may also like: Best value big colleges in America

Company #38: Rice Krispies

Created by Kellogg in the late 1920s, Rice Krispies’ slogan first referenced the noise the breakfast cereal made after being doused in milk. In 1941, the cereal’s cartoon mascots: Snap! Crackle! and Pop! joined the box, becoming Kellogg’s longest-running marketing campaign.

Slogan #39

“Grace, space, pace.”

Company #39: Jaguar

Jaguar started making luxury cars in the 1930s. Their slogan advertised a car that offers Jaguar’s particular blend of stylishness, comfort, and speed. Although they experienced a sales bump in 2016 thanks to a new crossover model, the British car brand is struggling in the United States.

Slogan #40

“Think outside the bun.”

Company #40: Taco Bell

Glenn Bell opened the first Taco Bell in California in 1962. The fast food chain wanted to compete with restaurants that sold burgers, so they urged customers to try something different. The Mexican-themed company continues to innovate and recently released Nacho fries, their most successful product launch ever. In 2012, they opted for a new slogan that focused on experience instead of food: “Live Más.”

You may also like: Best places to retire in the Midwest

Slogan #41

“M’m! M’m! Good!”

Company #41: Campbell’s Soup

Campbell’s Soup, which started in the late 1800s, advertised “M’m! M’m! Good!” on the radio in the 1930s. In later commercials, they referred to their soup as a “warm hug.” Not only were they selling food, they were marketing the idea of comfort.

Slogan #42

“The best a man can get.”

Company #42: Gillette

King C. Gillette created his company’s disposable blades at the start of the 20th century. While Gillette also makes razors for women, their slogan “The best a man can get” is marketed to guys who want confidence from a close shave. In the wake of the #MeToo Movement, Gillette ran a new ad in 2019 speaking out against toxic masculinity—with the tagline “The best men can be.”

Slogan #43

“Obey your thirst.”

You may also like: College majors that make the most money

Company #43: Sprite

Coca-Cola introduced Sprite in 1961. Sales were dragging decades later, so in the mid-1990s the company advertised the lemon-lime soda with an unconventional message about image that resonated with the youth market. In 2015, Sprite started the “Obey your verse” campaign with a nod to hip-hop artists like Drake and the Notorious B.I.G.

Slogan #44

“What would you do for a ________ bar?”

Company #44: Klondike

Klondike Bars—stickless squares of ice cream dipped in chocolate—were only sold in Pittsburgh and Ohio until the 1970s. The product went mainstream in the early ’80s, with commercials featuring people doing silly things to get a Klondike Bar. The phrase remains in popular culture, with people taking to the internet to express what they would do for the treat.

Slogan #45

“The snack that smiles back.”

Company #45: Goldfish

Pepperidge Farms started selling Goldfish crackers in the U.S. in 1962. The logo is a smiling sunglasses-wearing fish named Finn. The original design honors astrology: The first crackers were made by a man whose wife was a Pisces, the sign of the fish.

You may also like: History of Gold and Which Countries Have the Most

Slogan #46

“Once you pop, you can’t stop.”

Company #46: Pringles

When customers open a can of Pringles, they get neatly stacked chips piled on top of each other. The slogan references the chip’s pop top, which a young Brad Pitt demonstrated in one of the company’s early commercials.

Slogan #47

“Maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s __________.”

Company #47: Maybelline

Makeup company Maybelline ramped up their advertising in the early ‘90s to compete with CoverGirl and Revlon. The idea behind their famous slogan was one of possibility: If a woman wasn’t born with long eyelashes or ruby red lips, she could get them with Maybelline products.

Slogan #48

“The world’s local bank.”

You may also like: The least educated county in every state

Company #48: HSBC

In 2002, HSBC starting calling themselves “The world’s local bank.” But in 2011, as a result of the 2008 financial crisis, the bank had to scale back and close some of its worldwide location—admitting that they could no longer live up to their famous motto.

Slogan #49

“Like a good neighbor _____ ____ is there.”

Company #49: State Farm

A retired farmer started State Farm in 1922, creating one of the most successful insurance providers. Barry Manilow wrote their famous jingle—which focused on their reliability—in 1971. After 45 years, State Farm rebranded to focus on services like college funding and retirement savings. Their new motto is “Here to help life go right.”

Slogan #50

“It keeps going, and going, and going…”

Company #50: Energizer

Battery company Energizer introduced their long-lasting drumming bunny—a parody of Duracell’s similar rabbit spokes-creatures—in the late ‘80s. By 2008, 95% of consumers recognized the fuzzy pink mascot. Since modern batteries are functionally similar, Energizer hopes their brand appeal will keep them at the top with consumers.

You may also like: Most extreme temperatures in the history of every state