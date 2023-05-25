KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music star and East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen is launching his own sweet tea set to hit shelves this summer.

Wallen announced his signature beverage Thursday on social media in partnership with the Ryl Company. The zero-sugar beverage has already sold out on drinkryl.com.

It will be available on the Gopuff app in early June. Kroger stores in Tennessee will begin selling it in late July, according to social media posts. Other retailers set to offer the drink include Harris Teeter, ShopRite, Brookshire Grocers, Reasor’s and Sprouts Farmers Market.

With just five calories per 16 fluid ounces, the beverage is flavored with natural sweeteners like stevia leaf and monk fruit.

Wallen, a graduate of Gibbs High School in Knoxville, joined Ryl (pronounced ‘real) in April as an investor and brand ambassador. He recently announced the cancellation of the next six weeks of concert tour, citing the need for vocal rest. He was slated to perform at the ACM Awards.