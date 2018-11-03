Watercooler

New study says you might be a psychopath if you like black coffee

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) - - A new study from the University of Innsbruck in Austria found that people who prefer their coffee black often have psychopathic or sadistic traits.

The journal Appetite surveyed over 1,000 adults about their flavor preferences with certain food and drinks. The adults surveyed for the study also took four personality tests that analyzed traits like narcissism, psychopathy, sadism, and aggression.

The study found a trend in people who prefer bitter food and drinks, such as black coffee, beer, radishes, tonic water, and celery also carried sadistic or psychopathic personality traits.

Moreover, general bitter taste preferences were negatively associated with expressions of agreeableness but with none of the other Big Five measures, which again points to the specific relation between bitter taste preferences and noxious personality expressions.

