New study says you might be a psychopath if you like black coffee

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 NEWS) - - A new study from the University of Innsbruck in Austria found that people who prefer their coffee black often have psychopathic or sadistic traits.

The journal Appetite surveyed over 1,000 adults about their flavor preferences with certain food and drinks. The adults surveyed for the study also took four personality tests that analyzed traits like narcissism, psychopathy, sadism, and aggression.

The study found a trend in people who prefer bitter food and drinks, such as black coffee, beer, radishes, tonic water, and celery also carried sadistic or psychopathic personality traits.