Powerball ticket worth $50,000 bought in Maryville, are you the winner?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Powerball player who bought a ticket in Blount County has won $50,000 in Wednesday’s drawing, but it has not been claimed.

The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball, the third time this month a Powerball player in Tennessee has come this close to the big win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Kroger, 507 Foothills Plaza in Maryville, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot is $238 million, and the next drawing is March 27.

Since Jan. 20, 2004, the lottery has raised more than $5.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs in Tennessee. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $15.8 billion in prizes and lottery retailers have earned more than $1.4 billion in commissions.