Reese's candy converter swaps unwanted Halloween candy for peanut butter cups Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Candy corn, Almond Joy, Tootsie Rolls, no matter what candy you get that you don't like while trick-or-treating Reese's has come up with a clever way to help you exchange it.

You can trade it in for peanut butter cups!

Starting Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a Reese's candy converter will be set up on Fifth Avenue.

The machine will take away your unwanted candy, and swap it for Reese's peanut butter cups.

That's quite the currency trade!

The company says the machine will exchange up to 10,000 cups for five hours.

So if you plan to use it, you better get there early!