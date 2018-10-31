Reese's candy converter swaps unwanted Halloween candy for peanut butter cups
Candy corn, Almond Joy, Tootsie Rolls, no matter what candy you get that you don't like while trick-or-treating Reese's has come up with a clever way to help you exchange it.
You can trade it in for peanut butter cups!
Starting Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a Reese's candy converter will be set up on Fifth Avenue.
The machine will take away your unwanted candy, and swap it for Reese's peanut butter cups.
That's quite the currency trade!
The company says the machine will exchange up to 10,000 cups for five hours.
So if you plan to use it, you better get there early!
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Wilderness of the Smokies adding first ever ice rink
- Electric chair builder worried Tennessee execution will fail
- Hunters find skeletal remains in Tennessee national forest
- Tennessee awards $4 million-plus in juvenile justice grants
- Tennessee Valley Authority regional resource stewardship council meeting next week
- TBI opens Knoxville facility for judgmental shooting training
- Ober Gatlinburg preparing its snowy slopes
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Official: Mafia hit man is suspect in death of Whitey Bulger
- Trump, Democrats kick off final midterm campaign blitz
- Turkish prosecutor says Saudi writer strangled, dismembered
- The Latest: Trump blasts GOP's Ryan over citizenship comment
- Thousands of Native voters in North Dakota getting free IDs
- Law enforcement faces dilemma in assessing online threats
- US urges end to devastating Saudi-Iran proxy war in Yemen
Trending Stories
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.