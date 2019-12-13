Samuel L. Jackson will soon be able to voice your Alexa, cursing optional

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson is lending his voice to Amazon Alexa – cursing optional.

Amazon on Wednesday revealed Jackson will be the first celebrity voice for Alexa.

There will be two versions available when the feature launches by the end of this year – clean and dirty.

This “skill” will reportedly cost 99 cents as an intro offer then $4.99, according to the product page.

Amazon said Jackson will be able to do things like announce the weather, play music, tell jokes, and sing happy birthday.

You’ll even be able to learn more fun facts about the actor “by asking about his interests and career.”

Amazon said Jackson won’t be able to do everything Alexa can, however, such as “help with shopping, lists, reminders or skills.”

