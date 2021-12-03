KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennesseans looking towards the heavens around 7:30 p.m. Friday may have seen a flying object with a long trail of light behind it. This UFO is likely SpaceX’s new satellite that was launched Thursday.

Around 6 p.m. Thursday, the Falcon 9 launched 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft to orbit from Space Launch Complex in Florida. The launch was successful.

According to the SpaceX tracker, the Starlink-G4-3 was visible in the Southwest to Northwest sky for about 6 minutes at 7:06 p.m. This is likely what many of you who sent in your photos and videos saw.

If you missed the “UFO,” the Starlink tracker says it will be visible again Saturday to East Tennessee in the Southwest to Northeast sky around 6:30 p.m.