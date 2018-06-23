Study shows dogs really do respond to baby talk

Copyright by WATE - All rights reserved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Researchers at the University of York in the United Kingdom tested two different types of speech on dogs:

One was a normal conversational tone, with the topic matter consisting of human-oriented topics like errands and work. The second was called "dog-directed speech" which involved exaggerated speech, with the topic matter consisting of dog-relevant topics like treats and walks.

Then they used a speaker with recordings of the voices to ensure the results would be consistent. They measured how long a dog reacted to each. Researchers found that dogs spent more time looking at the person who spoke in baby talk, as well as more time sitting with that individual once the recordings were over.

They did the experiment twice, the second time swapping the subject that each of the voices talked about. This time the normal voice talked about belly-rubs and fetch while the baby talk voice was paired with human topics.

In this experiment, the dogs had no preference, showing that the combination of baby talk and dog-relevant subject matter was needed to keep their attention.

The only question that remains is whether the preference is learned or innate. The researchers believe it's possible that puppies are born with a preference for high-pitched sounds. However they could also have a learned association with baby talk, seeing that it’s often used in positive situations, like when attention and treats are given.

Past studies have also shown that we don’t actually talk to dogs in the same way we talk to babies. While both kinds of speech have similar pitch and intonation, dog-directed speech lacks the vowel exaggeration we use with human infants.

So, rather than being a silly habit, the slightly different ways in which we talk to babies and animals are quite sophisticated. We have an unconscious ability to match our speech to the potential language abilities of the listener.

Just another reason to baby talk to your dog with confidence.