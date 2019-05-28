Sully pays tribute to George HW Bush on Memorial Day

WASHINGTON (WFLA/CNN) – Sully, the service dog who previously served former President George H.W. Bush, paid tribute to his late companion on Memorial Day.

The official Instagram account for the service dog posted a touching photo on Monday of Sully next to the World War II Memorial in Washington. The post includes a quote from George H.W. Bush that reads, “Each of the patriots whom we remember on this day was first a beloved son or daughter, a brother or sister, or a spouse, friend and neighbor.”

“Always thinking of my best friend & the bravest military in the world who made the ultimate sacrifice while defending our country for our freedoms,” the post’s caption says.

The memorial in the picture opened in 2004 and was dedicated by George H.W. Bush’s son, George W. Bush.

George H.W. Bush joined the Navy back in 1942 when he was just 18. He earned his wings in 1943, during World War II, becoming the youngest pilot in the Navy at the time.

Sully was by Bush’s side for the last six months of the former president’s life, following the death of his wife Barbara.