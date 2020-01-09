Survey: ‘Dry January’ may benefit your health, bank account

(CNN) — If you give up alcohol this month it may save you more than just your health.

Giving up drinking in January has become quite the thing.

According to “USA Today”, just over half of Millennials in a survey conducted by the Harris Poll say they intend to take what’s called a “Dry January.”

Some say they go out less when they don’t drink, which leads to a healthier diet and more consistent bedtimes.

81 percent of Millennials in the survey say taking a break made them realize just how much money they are spending on booze.

According to the survey, Millennials tend to spend an average of $300 a month on alcohol.

Gen X-ers only spend half as much.

Giving up alcohol in January became popular as a way to counter the effects of eating rich foods during the holidays.

Turns out, it can also help pay off some of those presents you bought.