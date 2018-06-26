Watercooler

Video: Man hangs on to hood of fast-moving car on Florida highway

By:

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 08:50 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 08:50 AM EDT

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) - A motorist in Florida captured video over the weekend of a man holding on to the hood of a car that was driving on the interstate.

The video, shot on Interstate 95 in Broward County, shows a man hanging on to the hood of a car that is traveling at high speeds.

The person taking the video shows he is driving about 70 miles per hour next to the vehicle with the man on the hood.

He went on to tweet he alerted highway patrol. He also said he didn’t see how the incident ended, as the car got off the interstate. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Local News

Video Center