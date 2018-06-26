Video: Man hangs on to hood of fast-moving car on Florida highway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) - A motorist in Florida captured video over the weekend of a man holding on to the hood of a car that was driving on the interstate.

The video, shot on Interstate 95 in Broward County, shows a man hanging on to the hood of a car that is traveling at high speeds.

When she says she’s done with you but you’re not really done with her #onlyinflorida pic.twitter.com/4vt34VMhN6 — dani (@danimidah) June 25, 2018

The person taking the video shows he is driving about 70 miles per hour next to the vehicle with the man on the hood.

He went on to tweet he alerted highway patrol. He also said he didn’t see how the incident ended, as the car got off the interstate.