Waitress calls cops after man tries to pay with credit card that has her name on it

PINE BLUFF, Ar. - Pine Bluff Police say on June 17 a woman went into the United Filling Station located at the intersection of Dollarway and Hutchinson.

According to a news release, she parked her vehicle in front of the business and entered the store.

While she was in the store, police say a man shoplifted a bottled drink and another male also left the pumps without paying for his gas. When the woman returned to her vehicle she said she found that her vehicle had been broken into and her purse had been stolen.

Video surveillance shows the man at the gas pump breaking in the vehicle and stealing the woman's purse; then driving to the side of the business to pick up the man inside that shoplifted the drink before driving away.

Pine Bluff Police say the woman works as a waitress at a local restaurant, located two blocks from where her purse was stolen.

On June 19, the woman told police a man she was serving handed her a card to pay for his meal. As she went to ring up the purchase, she discovered that the card had her own name on it.

According to the police report, she called police instead of ringing up the bill.

Pine Bluff Police arrested Shamon West, 21 at the restaurant.

In addition to the card West tried to pay with, officers searched West and found a driver's license, other credit cards, and a social security card all belonging to the woman.

Pine Bluff Police said in a news release, "As a side note, the driver's license, as all do, had her picture on it. Therefore, you would think he should have known what she looked like. Yet, he still handed her own credit card to her."

West is being held at the Jefferson County jail and is being charged for Forgery, Theft by Receiving, and three additional outstanding warrants.