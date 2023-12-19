(WATE) — This image shows a group of young stars resembling a Christmas tree, called the “Christmas Tree Cluster” or NASA’s name, NGC 2264. It is located in our Milky Way, about 2,500 light-years from Earth, and the stars in the cluster have different sizes and ages.

NASA’s website says that the image uses different colors and rotates to highlight the resemblance to a Christmas tree. The blue and white lights are young stars that emit X-rays, detected by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Credit: NASA.gov

The green gas in the nebula looks like pine needles, seen through a telescope called the National Science Foundation’s WIYN 0.9-meter telescope on Kitt Peak. Foreground and background stars are white, thanks to infrared data from NASA’s Two Micron All Sky Survey.

The image has been rotated clockwise by about 160 degrees to make the top of the tree appear towards the top of the picture.