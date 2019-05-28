Watercooler

Woman delivers own baby in front seat

HENDERSON, Nev. (WATE) - Whoa, baby! A healthy baby girl was delivered quickly and unexpectedly in the front seat of the family SUV in Nevada. 

A family of five became a family of six as they made their way to the hospital for a routine pre-natal visit, with the mother delivering her baby girl in the front seat and a big brother filming from the back seat.  

ABC affiliate KTNV reports that the father said the delivery was a "beautiful nightmare" as they initially drove to Henderson Hospital for a checkup, not a delivery. 

The baby girl's due date was June 8, but perhaps she decided she'd waited long enough.

