Zoo Knoxville wants your help to name its new baby giraffe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is asking for your help to name their new baby giraffe.

The baby boy giraffe was born on December 24 to mother Frances and father Jumbe.

The zoo says his birth is an important milestone for the giraffe species survival plan, a collaborative effort of zoos accredited by the association of zoos and aquariums who are working to save giraffes from extinction.

You can make your name suggestions this week and the zoo will choose a few finalists for a public vote next week. Suggestions need to be submitted by midnight this Friday, Feb. 12.

Click here to submit suggestions or visit zooknoxville.org.





