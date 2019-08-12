Watson’s daughter feared for her safety during 5-day manhunt

The 5-day manhunt for Curtis Ray Watson caused a lot of anxiety for his 19-year-old daughter. Her name is Harley Scott.

Scott lives in the West Tennessee town of Camden. She says the oreal has closed off any chance of a future relationship.

“After day 5 had started I fully expected him to be out of Tennessee and I was expecting – when everything died down – that he would come and find me,” said Scott.

Harley said she hasn’t seen him since she was 2-years-old.

“I just was not allowed to have contact with him because he was such a dangerous man – until I turned 18,” Scott said.

The last year, though, had brought limited contact over the phone.

“And, every time, he said whenever it was time for him to get out, he always said he was going to come for me – or- he was going to come and get me. He was wanting to meet me and get to know me. So, my immediate fear was – he’s coming to get me,” she said.

With her father’s capture, that fear has turned to relief.

“I’m one daughter that he hasn’t hurt and I was just always scared. He’s gonna finally hurt me,” Scott said.

After hearing the news of his escape and alleged murder and sexual assault of Debra Johnson, Scott says she doesn’t know what her father’s capable of. She says she’s terrified by the thought of him ever being free again.

” I don’t think I have anything left to say to him other than I hope he knows that the connection between me and him – that we would’ve had – there’s never going to be anything there and he has disappointed me,” said Scott.

Scott says she had police protection all 5 days Watson was on the loose.