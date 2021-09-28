Waverly community reeling after the loss of beloved police officer

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Waverly Police Department lost one of their own on Sunday when Officer Greg Triplett, 50, passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

Office Triplett was born and raised in the Waverly area and was well-loved by his community. He leaves behind a wife, Lora, and five children.

Humphrey’s County Sheriff Chris Davis says Officer Greg Triplett was a family man who was beloved by the community he served for 26 years.

“He was the quiet, soft guy. Get along with anybody. He was well known amongst his kids in the schools as well missed there,” Sheriff Davis said. “You know, in the community-wise, he’s great family guy, great family, man, and he’s just, he’s going to be a tremendous loss.”

Officer Triplett started his career at the Humphrey’s County Sheriff’s Department and also worked for the McEwen Police Department. He served in corrections, dispatch, patrol and as a school resource officer.

Sheriff Davis says he was a dedicated officer.

“He was that rock-solid. He’s gonna be here. He’s gonna keep trucking. He’s gonna keep doing it,” Sheriff Davis said. “He’s that constant, slow, steady rock that’s going to come through, and he’s gonna be well missed.”

Officer Triplett was on-duty during the catastrophic flooding in August, and despite losing his family home and belongings to flooding, he continued to patrol and help with the cleanup efforts in Waverly.