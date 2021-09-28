‘We are Collierville strong.’ Relief fund set up for shooting victims

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — It’s been four days since a gunman walked into the Collierville Kroger and shot 15 people, killing one.

People living in the town of Collierville are coming together to let the world know despite the tragedy, they remain strong. A relief fund has been set up for the victims.

A small memorial sits outside the Kroger on New Byhalia Road. It’s a somber reminder of the events that shook the entire community.

Police say Olivia King died in the shooting.

Taryn Causey, general manager for The Awards Place and Screen Print Shop on West Poplar Avenue, said while the horrific events will replay in the minds of many for years to come, she refuses to let it be a defining moment for her community.

“We are Collierville Strong out here,” Causey said. “We do stick together. We do do things as a community as the big little town out here.”

Causey says one day after the shooting, she and the rest of the folks over at the shop decided to come up with a T-shirt design to show the world how strong the big little town really is.

“We had people in here all day. They were looking for a way to support the community and this is the best way they knew how,” Causey said.

She says all of the proceeds from sales of the shirt will go towards the Collierville Kroger Victim Relief Fund.

According to the website, the fund is set up by Collierville citizens who say they wanted to “create a single destination for all fundraising efforts and donations to be held and readily available for any and all needs the victims will have in the coming days and week.”

How to donate

“As bad as this is, we’re going to make it. We’re fine. We’re going to do just fine,” Causey said.

Donations to the fund can be made at multiple Patriot Bank locations across the Mid-South.

To donate to the fund, click here.