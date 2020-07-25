‘We decided to continue on’: Knoxville family moves forward with opening new business despite pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The COVID-19 pandemic has created hardships for many, but one Knoxville man is taking a leap of faith for his family; starting a new business venture. He says he wasn’t going to let the pandemic stop him.

BrickHouse Collectibles will be open for business on Aug. 1. Owner Patrick Burnett says this is something he’s been wanting to do for awhile.

“I had a regular job before, but circumstances changed and it kind of gave me the opportunity to scratch this itch to start my own business,” Burnett said.

Stemming from his own hobbies and interests, the store will cater to the collector, specializing in comics, Legos, trading cards, and table-top games.

“This type of stuff is something that is for all ages from your 6-year-old kid that’s just learning to read his first comic to your adult that’s going to want to spend a lot of money to build a very large lego set,” Burnett said.

Patrick says he’s feeling optimistic about the timing of the opening.

He views the store as a long-term decision that could benefit his family and the community, and the pandemic as a temporary circumstance.

He says he believes his business will be successful even during a pandemic because his products are what he describes as “pandemic proof.”

“You play games with your family, you build lego sets with your kids, you collect baseball cards, you play games, you read comics — these are all types of things that can be done in an isolation without having to go out and be out in the world,” Burnett said.

BrickHouse Collectibles is located at 163 West End Avenue. The store will have a soft opening on Aug. 1.

Burnett says he’s hoping to have a larger grand opening celebration in September contingent on the status of the pandemic by that time.