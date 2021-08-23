‘We have the best city with the biggest heart:’ East Tennesseans help flooding victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Businesses and organizations are lending a hand in Middle Tennessee recovery efforts. They’re collecting and donating supplies for flood victims.

In Maryville, Southern Grace Coffee Co. is serving as a drop-off spot for donations to Waverly, Tennessee.

“They can’t make a meal, they can’t brush their teeth, they’re not sleeping on their pillow tonight. That just breaks my heart. So anything that we can do, it’s a small thing, but even just facilitating that giving for us is just really important,” owner Tosha Wilhelmsen said.

Southern Grace Coffee Co. is collecting things like toiletries, hygiene products and paper towels.

“We will be leaving Friday with intentions to deliver to one of the local churches that have opened up for the people who have lost their homes to stay and to receive supplies and then distribute,” said Mike Phillips, who will be taking the donations to Waverly.

Back in Knoxville, Kim Cantrell of Knoxville Pays It Forward is doing what she does best.

“Yesterday we filled an entire 15 foot box truck with disaster relief items,” Cantrell said. “We have the best city with the biggest heart. And Middle Tennessee is part of us. That’s our Tennessee family and our Tennessee neighbors. It’s our job to help. And even if we can’t do much even a prayer will help. so even a little bit, we all can make a huge difference.”

Southern Grace Coffee Co. will be accepting donations Tuesday and Wednesday. They are located at 312 Tedford Street in Maryville.

Knoxville Pays It Forward says it will take monetary donations via knoxvillepaysitforward.com so a crew member on the ground there can buy items needed immediately.