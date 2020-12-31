‘We just love dinner’: Knox Foodie’s favorite Knoxville New Year’s Eve take-out menus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A virtual New Year’s Eve party might not have the same ring to it as other celebrations: ball drops, parties, and big dinners with friends.

The countdown to 2021 will, likely, happen from the safety and comfort of a couch. What doesn’t have to change: The food.

Local restaurants impacted by the pandemic have changed layouts indoors to accommodate COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, limited the number of guests, and found new to ways to offer the same favorites for take-out.

Eric and Mandee McKnew know what it means to support local and use their platform, Knox Foodie, to do so.

“We just love dinner, you know? we can’t wait to get back to these big dinners,” said Mandee.

The couple has a following on social media and a blog with the same name. Thousands follow for their local recommendations on everything from beer to fine dining to go-to favorites, like the Nuts-and-Bolts snack mix at Holly’s Gourmet Market and Café.

“They use Benton’s bacon fat… it’s delicious,” said Mandee.

That’s one part of their multi-part stay-at-home plan for New Year’s Eve. It starts with snacks while they’re making dinner with ingredients they buy from local businesses: Oliver Royale, HenHoc Butcher, Benton’s, Holly’s Gourmet, to name a few.

Knox Foodie put together a list of local restaurants with New Year’s Eve menus or offers to celebrate at home.

@lastdaysofautumnbrewing: Choose from Shrimp Boil, Ribs & Shrimp, or Smoked Ribs Party Packs ranging from $40-$48

@hollysgourmetsmarket: is offering BOTH a dinner menu AND a breakfast menu that includes unique, creative dishes like Stuffed Pork Loin, Ham and Redeye Gravy, Beef Short rib and more!

@oliverroyale:Virtual Cocktail Class – If you’ve participated in one of these before, you’ll know how fun it is to follow along with Oliver Royal bartenders as you craft their cocktails along with them. All ingredients and snacks included in the kit.

@landinghouseknox: Prix Fixe menus To-go. The restaurant is offering 5 Asian-inspired courses with Vegan and Pescatarian options.

Knox Foodie Blog has other local options in East Tennessee for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.